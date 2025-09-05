Listen Live
Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Published on September 5, 2025

Source: @latto, @icespice / IG

Latto and Ice Spice just dropped their new single “GYATT”, and the music video is wild in the best way.

Picture WWE meets FashionNova meets a lit house party. That’s the vibe. The whole thing takes place in a wrestling ring, with graffiti on the mat spelling out “GYATT”, referees in revealing outfits, and over-the-top moves like chair throws and ladder climbs. Latto pulls up looking like she’s ready to body slam someone’s ex, while Ice Spice brings full BX baddie energy, swinging her hair and pinning someone down in a fake wrestling move.

The whole video is packed with poses and attitude, kind of like a poster for a SmackDown event. They didn’t do it alone either. Funny internet stars Deshae Frost and Tylil James are spotted ringside, laughing and hyping it up. JaNa Craig from Love Island also makes a quick cameo, adding more star power to the mix.

Not too long ago, people thought Latto and Ice Spice had beef. When Ice dropped “Think U the Sh*t (Fart)”, fans thought it was aimed at Big Latto. The Georgia Peach responded on X with a shady post, but Ice shut down the rumors in Rolling Stone, saying there’s no issue and that the internet was just doing what it always does, starting drama for no reason.

Now, with this collab, they’re proving there’s no bad blood, just music and some twerkin’. Fans are loving it, flooding the comments with fire emojis and calling it a certified hit. “GYATT” isn’t just a fun track, it’s a full moment, and Latto and Ice Spice are clearly winning together.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

