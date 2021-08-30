HomeRadio One Exclusives

Remembering The Life Of Mercedes Morr [Photos]

Posted 8 hours ago

We are sad to report popular Houston model Mercedes Morr has passed away. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed but rumors circle around that she was murdered. Many close friends have posted on social media confirming the death. The cause of Morr’s passing has yet to be confirmed but rumors have surfaced of alleged robbery which led to her being shot & killed. Our condolences go out to Mercedes friends & family. More news to come as the story develops.

 

