Moneybagg Yo Birthday Bash Performance Reveals He Ain’t Missing No Meals

Posted July 20, 2021

Moneybagg Yo had the crowd lit at Birthday Bash ATL 25. In celebration of 25 years, the rapper performed hit records ” Time Today”, “Wokeysha”, “Dime”, “Played” and “Pop My Shit” just to name a few. As he rocked the crowd we couldn’t help but notice he wasn’t missing any meals! The weight game was looking good and you know what they say… When You’re happy in a relationship the weight gain shows how happy you are in a relationship. Good job Ms. Ari Fletcher! Check out the recap photos and performance below!

1. MoneyBagg Yo Performance

Birthday Bash ATL Source:Getty

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. atl,birthday bash

2. MoneyBagg Yo Live Performance

Birthday Bash ATL Source:Getty

Moneybagg Yo at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. birthday bash

3. Moneybagg Yo Birthday Bash ATL

Birthday Bash ATL Source:Getty

Moneybagg Yo at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. birthday bash

4. MoneyBagg Yo Got Time Today

Birthday Bash ATL Source:Getty

Moneybagg Yo at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. birthday bash

