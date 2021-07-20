Moneybagg Yo Birthday Bash Performance Reveals He Ain’t Missing No Meals

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Moneybagg Yo had the crowd lit at Birthday Bash ATL 25. In celebration of 25 years, the rapper performed hit records ” Time Today”, “Wokeysha”, “Dime”, “Played” and “Pop My Shit” just to name a few. As he rocked the crowd we couldn’t help but notice he wasn’t missing any meals! The weight game was looking good and you know what they say… When You’re happy in a relationship the weight gain shows how happy you are in a relationship. Good job Ms. Ari Fletcher! Check out the recap photos and performance below!

RELATED:Moneybagg Yo Cops Ari Fletcher A Custom Rolls-Royce, Lint Pocket Twitter Discusses