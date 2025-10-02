Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Nicki Minaj went on the warpath against The Breakfast Club after they reported extensively on the beef between the Queens veteran and Cardi B. In response, Nicki Minaj blasted the hosts of The Breakfast Club, who actually humorously flipped the insults.

With Nicki Minaj and Cardi B flinging verbal mud on social media, Tasha K chimed in to disparage The Breakfast Club for their comments regarding Minaj and the beef overall.

From Tasha K’s X:

Jess when I thought Jess Hilarious was starting to actually become somewhat funny! Sis! Play your part! Continue to crack jokes on your nappy hair and insecurities as black woman and ex mistress now turned wife! | The breakfast club was the main platform partnered with Micheal Kiser of Atlantic Records

Orchestrating a Direct Nicki Minaj takedown campaign for years with CTHDevil all because she wouldn’t work with them! They used witchcraft and told deliberate lies that You know NOTHING about! The Real History! This is what happens when has been reputable legacy media hires social media comedians to report the news! It automatically becomes a conversation that’s surface level and biased like co-hosts! Leave it to the real commentators such as myself and countless other to state the FACTS! You share a 5 min segment with Wide Head Larosa, while a real estate scammer turned federal witness and ex drink drugger collect the real money!

Minaj retweeted Tasha K’s X post with a photo of herself holding the release date of her upcoming album with the caption “Allegedly.”

Using the moment as a starting point, Minaj then posted a tweet aimed at Charlamagne Tha God, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa.

“Charlemagne did you put that bleaching cream on your dik too? @POTUS lock them all up, Imagine if you called yourself SHRUMP DA GOD. Oh btch. Lock up boring LAUREN & jess with the tesTICLES, too. They’re very nasty ppl. Queens N*GGAZ run these n*ghaz. Thank you.”

The Breakfast Club team discussed Minaj’s attack during a broadcast, but they all laughed the moment off instead of firing back with a bevy of insults, although they did land on a “Maga-Minaj” jab.

However, fans on X had plenty to say about the dustup, and we’ve got those reactions listed below.

—

Photo: Getty

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting was originally published on hiphopwired.com

