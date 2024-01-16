Our Favorite Moments & Fan Reactions From The 75th Annual Emmy Awards

Last night’s 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was filled with firsts for several actors, historic wins, and plenty of fashion choices for fans to revel in. Check out our favorite moments and fan reactions from the Emmy Awards inside.
The night was hosted by Anthony Anderson on Fox on Jan. 15. The celebration honored several hit series from then and now. Fans of past shows like “Martin,” “The Sopranos,” and “Cheers” received a special surprise as the casts reunited on the Emmy’s stage. Other former cast members of shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” also took the stage to present awards.
Some series won big! “The Bear,” “Succession,” and “Beef” dominated the 2023 Emmy Award and nearly swept its respective categories in the drama, comedy and limited series spaces. “Succession” and “The Bear” tied with a leading six wins each, and “Beef” followed closely with five Emmys.
Our favorite moments were filled with Black people winning. “Abbott Elementary” series creator and star Quinta Brunson became the first Black woman in over 30 years to win Best Actress in a Comedy series. The comedy star won the Emmy for her role as Janine Teagues in the beloved ABC family comedy series, making her the first Black woman to win since Isabel Sanford won in 1981 for “The Jeffersons.”
“I say it ever time,” Brunson expresses in her emotional Emmy’s speech. “But I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.”
Other memorable moments featured her co-star Chris Perfetti’s swoop bang hairstyle, which fans did not miss an opportunity to point out on X (formerly known as X). We also enjoyed Niecy Nash’s speech, which she thanked herself.
So, ICYMI, there are several moments to highlight and enjoy.
Check out our favorite Emmy Awards moments and fan reactions below:
1. Quinta’s BIG WinSource:SpencerAlthouse
2. And, Still Fans Had A Word With BrunsonSource:F41RYTA1L
3. Her Co-Star Perfetti Wasn’t SafeSource:HunseckerProxy
4. Meanwhile, Ms. Nash AteSource:faithandfametv
5. There Were Some Looks Fan EnjoyedSource:iamparkerfoster
6. Loved The “Martin” Cast ReunionSource:Phil_Lewis_
7. Well-Deserved & This Warmed Our HeartsSource:jfuentes
8. Let’s Give It Up For This “Ted Lasso” StarSource:ofwaddingham
9. The People’s Princess Will Return FTWSource:Domfishback
10. RuPaul’s Drag Race Stay Winnin’Source:TsMadisonatl1
11. In Case You Were Wondering…Source:traceycreate
12. Jennifer Coolidge Thanking The Evil GaysSource:oocwhitelotus
13. Loved This Legendary MomentSource:etnow
