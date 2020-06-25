Parental Pride: Photos Of Black Celebrities Supporting Their Queer And Trans Kids

One of the biggest cheerleaders you can be blessed with as a queer and trans person is your parents. If you’re a Black parent, it’s especially instrumental.

Oftentimes the Black community receives the stigma of being the more homophobic community in comparison to say, white communities. But let’s be clear….

Homophobia and transphobia are rampant amongst all races.

The man in the White House proves that white folks are quite familiar with homophobia and transphobia. Since taking office, Donald Trump has passed or promoted sweeping legislation that threatens queer and trans people’s lives.

There’s a whole list, which you can check out at the Human Rights Campaign.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest hashtags to come out of the 21st century, #BlackLivesMatter, was co-founded by two queer Black women — Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors. The movement #BlackLivesMatter would inspire is undeniable, and its leaders continue to be made up of many queer and trans people.

With that being said, it’s key that Black queer and trans kids receive all the love and support needed to persist in an anti-Black world and an anti-queer and trans world. As the fight for equity continues for all marginalized groups, many Black celebrity parents are setting the example on how to support your child. Although things like income, culture and access will always impact how a queer or trans child can be supported, sometimes support just starts with celebrating them.

Check out the photos below of Black celebrity parents loving their kids and showing their ally-ship with the LGBTQ community.

