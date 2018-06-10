Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down For The Boricuas

The National Puerto Rican Day parade was held today and it’s only right we spotlight some of our favorite Puerto Ricans in the industry.
1. Fat Joe
Fat Joe’s parents are of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent.
2. Joaquin Phoenix
Actor Joaquin Phoenix, real name Joaquín Rafael Bottom, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
3. Jennifer Lopez
Jenny from the block reps her Puerto Rican heritage proudly.
4. Lala Anthony
Lala is an Afro-Latina who proudly reps her Puerto Rican heritage.
5. Miguel Cotto
Miguel Cotto was born in Rhode Island to Puerto Rican parents and at the age of 2, relocated to Caguas, Puerto Rico with his family.
6. Tekashi 6ix9ine
Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was born to a Mexican mother and Puerto Rican father.
7. Joseline Hernandez
They don’t call her the Puerto Rican Princess for nothing.
8. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny has been crossing over from Latin hip hop and we aren’t mad about it!
9. Jessica Wild
Jessica Wild of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a proud Puerto Rican queen.
10. Ricky Martin
Mr. “Living La Vida Loca” himself, Ricky Martin is Puerto Rican and proud!