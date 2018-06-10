Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down For The Boricuas

Posted June 10, 2018

 

The National Puerto Rican Day parade was held today and it’s only right we spotlight some of our favorite Puerto Ricans in the industry.

Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down For The Boricuas was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Fat Joe

Fat Joe

Fat Joe’s parents are of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent.

2. Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, real name Joaquín Rafael Bottom, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

3. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the block reps her Puerto Rican heritage proudly.

4. Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony

Lala is an Afro-Latina who proudly reps her Puerto Rican heritage.

5. Miguel Cotto

Miguel Cotto

Miguel Cotto was born in Rhode Island to Puerto Rican parents and at the age of 2, relocated to Caguas, Puerto Rico with his family.

6. Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was born to a Mexican mother and Puerto Rican father.

7. Joseline Hernandez

Joseline Hernandez

They don’t call her the Puerto Rican Princess for nothing.

8. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny has been crossing over from Latin hip hop and we aren’t mad about it!

9. Jessica Wild

Jessica Wild of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a proud Puerto Rican queen.

10. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

Mr. “Living La Vida Loca” himself, Ricky Martin is Puerto Rican and proud!

