Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Hip-hop culture has grown from block parties in the Bronx to a global force that transcends music. From fashion to film, visual art to dance, hip-hop has shaped how entire generations see themselves and how the world views street creativity.
The impact of hip-hop is visible everywhere: in the slang spoken across continents, the sneaker and streetwear markets that move billions, and the ways governments and corporations alike try to tap into its influence. Hip-hop has helped normalize cultural exchange, breaking down geographic and racial barriers, and offering young people worldwide both representation and aspiration.
This year, as we celebrate hip-hop’s global reach, we also pause to honor the figures we lost who built, shaped, and pushed this culture forward. From groundbreaking rappers to visionary producers, soulful voices to pioneering DJs, journalists and executives, each left a mark that will resonate long after their passing.
Salute to those who paved the way and may their work continue to echo through the mic, the turntables, and the hearts of generations to come.
1. Young Bleed
The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Louisiana rapper Young Bleed, who passed away this past Saturday, Nov. 1, after suffering a brain aneurysm in Las Vegas.
His death came just days after he appeared at the viral Verzuz battle between No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, a reunion that celebrated two influential southern rap dynasties.
Battle rapper Posta Boy (born Sharard Dixon) died at age 43 after a battle with cancer. The Harlem rapper, known for winning seven straight weeks on BET’s “106 & Park: Freestyle Friday” and being the first to be inducted into its Hall of Fame, passed away in October 2025, as confirmed by fellow artists.
3. DJ Unk
Anthony Leonard Platt (November 28, 1981 – January 24, 2025), better known by his stage name Unk, was an American rapper, DJ, and hype man. He is best known for his 2006 snap hit “Walk It Out”. Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.
DJ Unk passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in his sleep over the weekend. his wife shared the cause of death with TMZ.
Producer and music executive; co-founder of Murder Inc. Records; instrumental in careers of Ja Rule, Ashanti, DMX, others.
5. Jemini the Gifted One
Jemini the Gifted One, born Thomas H. Smith, was an American alternative hip-hop artist from Brooklyn, New York. Although he began rapping in the mid-1980s, he is best known for his 2003 collaborative album, Ghetto Pop Life, with producer Danger Mouse. As of September 2025, the official cause of death for rapper Jemini the Gifted One, born Thomas Smith, has not been publicly revealed. He passed away on March 27, 2025.
6. Sayso P
Rapper Sayso P (real name Latorian Hunt) died on March 22, 2025, from a gunshot wound sustained in a targeted attack outside the Westin Memphis Hotel near the FedExForum. The shooting also injured Houston rapper Sauce Walka, who was with him.
7. G$ Lil Ronnie
G$ Lil Ronnie (real name Ronnie Sibley) died on March 3, 2025, after being fatally shot at a car wash in Forest Hill, Texas. His 5-year-old daughter, R’Mani Sibley, was also killed in the incident.
8. Gene “Groove” Allen
Gene “Groove” Allen, a Hip-Hop pioneer and actor, gained fame as part of Groove B. Chill, known for their 1990 album Starting From Zero. He shone in cult classics House Party and its sequel, blending music and film.
9. Chelsea Reject
Chelsea Reject, born Chelsea Alexander, was a Brooklyn-based indie rapper known for her introspective lyrics and experimental artistry. Emerging in the 2010s, she gained recognition with her mixtape “Cmplx,” collaborating with members of Pro Era and sharing stages with artists like Mobb Deep and Talib Kweli. Her music often reflected themes of anxiety, self-discovery, and resilience, blending laid-back production with fiery energy.
Chelsea was also celebrated for her independent spirit, self-releasing projects like “This Is Not My Final Form” and touring internationally. Her work resonated with fans for its authenticity and emotional depth, making her a prominent figure in New York City’s underground rap scene.
Voletta Wallace, a retired teacher, was the mother of The Notorius B.I.G. and founder of the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. She lives in Pennsylvania.
11. DJ Funk
DJ Funk, born Charles Chambers, was a trailblazing figure in Chicago’s underground music scene and instrumental in defining the ghetto house genre. Known for high-energy hits like “Work Dat Body” and “Pump It,” his bass-heavy sound and party-driven lyrics brought vibrancy to Midwest clubs throughout the 1990s. A leader in the house music movement, DJ Funk solidified his legacy on labels like Dance Mania, which he later owned. Sadly, he passed away at 54 from stage 4 cancer.
12. Lotto Savage
Lotto Savage, an affiliate of 21 Savage and a member of the Slaughter Gang collective, has reportedly passed away. DJ Kutthroat, his manager and DJ, confirmed the news in an Instagram post saying, “Dam Lotto #RIPLottoSavage.”
13. Young Scooter
Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Edward Bailey, tragically passed away on his 39th birthday during a shocking sequence of events in Southeast Atlanta. The incident occurred while he was reportedly attempting to flee a police encounter.
14. Rapper LGP Qua
Qua, whose real name is Qidere Johnson, grew up in North Philly. He got serious about music after spending a short time in jail back in 2016.
That experience changed him, and he decided to use his voice to inspire others. He started gaining attention in 2017 when one of his powerful freestyles during Meek Mill’s incarceration went viral. It even caught the attention of big names like Jay-Z and Nas. LGP Qua was known for real, heartfelt tracks like “Stay Woke,” “Reaper,” and “Hungry Before the Bite.” He also worked with Will.i.am on “INSOMNIAC (woke)” and teamed up with Foot Locker on a positive campaign.
15. Sacha Jenkins
Sacha Jenkins, a pivotal figure in hip-hop culture, leaves behind a legacy that spans journalism, filmmaking, and cultural preservation. Raised in Queens, Jenkins co-founded ego trip magazine in 1994, shaping hip-hop journalism and spearheading projects like ego trip’s Book of Rap Lists. His work graced major outlets such as The Source and Rolling Stone, and he co-wrote Eminem’s biography, The Way I Am. Jenkins’ directorial credits include the acclaimed Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and Fresh Dressed, celebrating hip-hop’s history. A former graffiti artist, he also celebrated global street art through his Piecebook series. His influence will resonate for generations.
16. Young Noble
Young Noble, a key member of the iconic hip-hop group The Outlawz, has tragically passed away at 47. Born Rufus Lee Cooper III, he reportedly died by suicide in Atlanta. Noble joined The Outlawz in 1996, personally added by Tupac Shakur, and contributed to tracks on Tupac’s posthumous album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including “Hail Mary.” Beyond group success, he released solo albums like Noble Justice. After surviving a heart attack in 2021, he focused on health and remained active. His sudden passing has left the hip-hop community mourning a talented artist and Tupac’s legacy preserver.
17. Robbie Pardlo of City High
Robbie Pardlo, a former member of the R&B and hip-hop group City High, has passed away at the age of 46. The singer, known for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances,
18. Hitman Howie Tee
Hitman Howie Tee, a pioneering Hip-Hop producer, left an enduring legacy in the music industry. Known for crafting iconic hits like Special Ed’s “I Got It Made” and Chubb Rock’s “Treat ’Em Right,” his innovative, sample-driven beats defined Hip-Hop’s golden era. Howie Tee’s visionary approach extended beyond production; he mentored rising talents such as Spencer Bellamy and played a pivotal role in blending R&B and Hip-Hop through hits like Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up.” His profound influence and dedication to creativity continue to inspire generations in both the Hip-Hop community and the wider music world.
19. T-Hood
Rapper T-Hood’s passing has shaken the Hip-Hop community, with many celebrities and fans across Atlanta taking to social media to share their grief and pay tribute to the artist. T-Hood, recognized for his signature single dreadlock and gritty Atlanta sound, was a promising Hip-Hop and R&B talent who had been steadily building a name for himself.
20. Sidney “Omen” Brown
Sidney “Omen” Brown, a producer who worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, and more, has died, according to reports. Sidney “Omen” Brown was found inside his apartment in New York, and his passing was confirmed by his mother.