Rep Yo City: 32 Famous Rappers From Atlanta (PHOTOS)

Posted November 29, 2018

Rep Yo City: 32 Famous Rappers From Atlanta (PHOTOS) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. T.I.

T.I. Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

2. Future

Future Source:Getty

3. Lil Baby

Lil Baby Source:Radio One

4. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz Source:Getty

5. 21 Savage

21 Savage Source:power

6. OutKast

OutKast Source:Getty

7. Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Source:Getty

8. Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka Source:Getty

9. CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green Source:Getty

10. Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti Source:Getty

11. Jeezy

Jeezy Source:Radio One Indy

12. Young Dro

Young Dro Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com

13. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Source:Getty

14. Trinidad James

Trinidad James Source:Getty

15. Rich Homie Quan

Rich Homie Quan Source:Getty

16. Bone Crusher

Bone Crusher Source:Getty

17. Ralo

Ralo Source:Getty

18. Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri Source:Getty

19. YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci Source:rickey smiley

20. Lil Scrappy

Lil Scrappy Source:Getty

21. Dae Dae

Dae Dae Source:Getty

Dae Dae

22. JID

JID Source:Global Grind

23. Killer Mike

Killer Mike Source:Getty

24. DC Young Fly

DC Young Fly Source:RSMS

25. Gorilla Zoe

Gorilla Zoe Source:Getty

26. Big Gipp

Big Gipp Source:Getty

27. OG Maco

OG Maco Source:Getty

28. Cash Out

Cash Out Source:Getty

29. K Camp

K Camp Source:Getty

30. Shawty Lo

Shawty Lo Source:Getty

31. Bankroll Fresh

Bankroll Fresh Source:Getty

32. Ying Yang Twins

Ying Yang Twins Source:Getty
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close