Rep Yo City: 32 Famous Rappers From Atlanta (PHOTOS) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
1. T.I.Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
2. FutureSource:Getty
3. Lil BabySource:Radio One
4. 2 ChainzSource:Getty
5. 21 SavageSource:power
6. OutKastSource:Getty
7. Gucci ManeSource:Getty
8. Waka FlockaSource:Getty
9. CeeLo GreenSource:Getty
10. Playboi CartiSource:Getty
11. JeezySource:Radio One Indy
12. Young DroSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
13. Lil YachtySource:Getty
14. Trinidad JamesSource:Getty
15. Rich Homie QuanSource:Getty
16. Bone CrusherSource:Getty
17. RaloSource:Getty
18. Jermaine DupriSource:Getty
19. YFN LucciSource:rickey smiley
20. Lil ScrappySource:Getty
21. Dae DaeSource:Getty
Dae Dae