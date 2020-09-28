Salt Bae Has Boston Restaurant Shut Down Just As Twerking Video Goes Viral

Nusret Gökçe, the Turkish chef and Internet sensation better known as “Salt Bae,” saw his flamboyant nickname trending on Twitter after a viral video. The chef, seen filming a young woman twerking inside what appears to be one of his steak houses, has gone wide, and now it’s being reported that one of his famed eateries has been shut down due to COVID-19 regulation violations.

According to Universal Hub, Gökçe’s Nusr-et Steakhouse was shuttered by authorities in just a week since opening over violating COVID-19 distancing rules.

From Universal Hub:

Boston licensing officials ordered the Nusr-et steak place in Park Square shut less than a week after it opened, for violations of city and state Covid-19 and fire regulations.

Separately, an ISD health inspector cited the 100 Arlington St. restaurant for several violations – including opening without a health permit on Wednesday, although most had been fixed during a followup inspection the next day.

Nusr-et faces two hearings on Tuesday morning before the Boston Licensing Board.

One of the hearings is for a citation issued on Sept. 18 – the restaurant’s first day – for violating a state order banning lines outside restaurants due to the risk queued people could spread Covid-19. Several Covid-19 complaints were filed with 311.

The second hearing is for a citation issued on Sept. 23 for having two blocked fire exits – just a block from the scene of the infamous Cocoanut Grove fire that to this day remains a major reason for Boston’s vigilance over blocked fire exits.

All of this comes as a video of a young Black woman twerking for Salt Bae and other onlookers before she’s barged in on by an irate Black man thus shutting the viewing party down.

Some might recall Salt Bae for his extravagant meat-salting technique, giving him his nickname.

On Twitter, the reactions to the viral video have garnered some hilarious responses and we’ve collected some of them below.

