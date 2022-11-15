HomeEntertainment News

SoundCloud Spotlights SoCal’s Underground R&B Scene With Exclusive Screening Of ‘SCENES: SoCal Soul’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

SoundCloud hosted an exclusive screening and premiere party for the latest episode of its award-winning original music discovery docuseries, “SCENES.” The latest episode, “SCENES: SoCal Soul,” spotlights the underground R&B music scene exploding in Southern California. Check out a gallery from the exclusive event below.

On Monday (Nov. 14), SoundCloud offered the SoCal community a unique event to experience the community’s new generation of innovative artists, who are building community on SoundCloud and pushing the scene on the streaming platform globally. The event was attended by artists featured in the documentary like Destin Conrad, Fana Hues, India Shawn, Kenyon Dixon, and Mack Keane, plus producers D’Mile and Jack Dine. Other influencers, music industry leaders and changemakers were also in attendance.

The photos highlight some of the exciting moments throughout the event hosted at private membership club rooted in community and culture, The Gathering Spot in West Adams. They debuted the documentary and featured DJ sets by Earry Hall and DJ R-Tistic. There was also a special performance by LA singer and songwriter, Fana Hues.

Guests sent their evening celebrating the local artists, who continue pushing the R&B genre with a blend of hip hop, jazz and soul influenced by the culture of their LA neighborhoods. As if our FOMO couldn’t get any worse, guests were also encouraged to take photos of their own at the photobooth with signature SCENES: SoCal Soul branding on it to post digitally across social media platforms.

Check out the episode on SoundCloud’s Youtube:

Check out a gallery from the exclusive event below:

SoundCloud Spotlights SoCal’s Underground R&B Scene With Exclusive Screening Of ‘SCENES: SoCal Soul’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. All The SoCal Soul Artists

All The SoCal Soul Artists Source:Soundcloud

2. Fana Hues

Fana Hues Source:Soundcloud

3. Destin Conrad

Destin Conrad Source:Soundcloud

4. The Featured Artists Gathered Together

The Featured Artists Gathered Together Source:Soundcloud

5. What A Beautiful Night

What A Beautiful Night Source:Soundcloud

6. Mack Keane

Mack Keane Source:Soundcloud

7. Jack Dine

Jack Dine Source:Soundcloud

8. Grace Amaku

Grace Amaku Source:Soundcloud

9. Mack Keane & Paris Hines

Mack Keane & Paris Hines Source:Soundcloud

10. Everyone Supporting the Event

Everyone Supporting the Event Source:Soundcloud

11. Kenyon Dixon

Kenyon Dixon Source:Soundcloud

12. India Shawn

India Shawn Source:Soundcloud

13. DJ R-Tistic

DJ R-Tistic Source:Soundcloud

14. Earry Hall

Earry Hall Source:Soundcloud

15. Kenyon Dixon & Paris Hines

Kenyon Dixon & Paris Hines Source:Soundcloud

16. Destin Conrad & Mack Keane

Destin Conrad & Mack Keane Source:Soundcloud

17. Ira Chernova

Ira Chernova Source:Soundcloud

18. Ira Chernova & Fana Hues

Ira Chernova & Fana Hues Source:Soundcloud

19. Yannick “Thurz” Koffi, PJ Butta & Manny Toro

Yannick "Thurz" Koffi, PJ Butta & Manny Toro Source:Soundcloud

20. Kenyon Dixon

Kenyon Dixon Source:Soundcloud

21. Ira Chernova & Fana Hues

Ira Chernova & Fana Hues Source:Soundcloud

22. Fana Hues Performing

Fana Hues Performing Source:Soundcloud

23. Earry Hall

Earry Hall Source:Soundcloud
More From HotSpotATL
Close