This Week’s Hottest Celebrity Instagrams (2/27-3/6) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Porsha Williams #SingleAndReadyToMingle in my BLUE two piece from @pixiemarket thank you Earrings: @sorrellisparkle Hair is disrespectful today: yasss @gonakedhair Installed by: @cuzkia_saidso #DishNation

2. Chris Brown, Keith Sweat and Trey Songz #legendary

3. Janelle Monae “Do androids dream of electric sheep?”

4. Lupita Nyong’o #Repost @costafrancisco ・・・ Regram @vanityfair @lupitanyongo @calvinklein @chopard

5. Wiz Khalifa daddy do the Bape.

6. Zoe Saldana #Repost from @markseliger #vfoscarparty #oscars2015 love this picture —adoro esta foto de #marcoperego y yo. Duramos solo 20 minutos en esta fiesta. Lo único que queríamos era regresar a casa a estar con nuestros bambinos. Pero logramos ver muchas personas que queremos y respetamos mucho. Pudimos dar y recibir unos cuantos abrazos que nos hicieron sentir súper bien!

7. Taye Diggs and Toni Braxton Hey you @tayediggsinsta 👋

8. Drake @theoskudra

9. Jay-Z Crazy In Love 2002

10. Queen Latifah, Marlon Wayans #Repost @marlonwayans on @jimmyfallon lip sync battle <—so much fun!

11. Common My crew! These people hold me down!! They do the things you don’t see. @mpmg_ @tbrown2010 @jahajohnson @theonlyaa @bfleeter Derek D and Nicole D. Not pictured is Ma, Cameron M, @oneblackman @phdodson @queenofgreen and @danarenee_1of1 #AintNobodyMessinWitMyClique

12. Solange Latergram of missing Bahia

13. Nene Leakes Anybody wanna go to Walmart! Yasss hunni😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

14. Ciara Blurry…😝 #Australia

15. Raven Symone On my way to spill T with #thereal so ready! Felt like giving 90’s grunge realness. The dr. Martins are printed with one of my favorite painting. Boche “heaven and earth” otherwise thank #theAList for dressing me!!! #somedayslovin for the dress #topshop for the hat More ways to get this later, when I get off stage! Xoxox! @liketoknow.it http://www.liketk.it/ZeZ6 #liketkit

16. Wendy Williams Made you look!! #NAS #loveyouforwatching #newshowsmarch9th #HSNlaunchmarch6th #DOIN!!

17. Estelle and Jussie Smollett Are ya ready? Conqueror. On. Empire. Delphine and Jamal #courage #trueromanceoutnow

18. Cynthia Bailey and Gary Wit Da Tea Me & my boy @garywdtea💋 #CIAA2015 @sportsoneclt #dishnation @realrickeysmiley morning show

19. Nicki Minaj

20. French Montana and Diddy We always have fun when we are together. This guy is truly one of my best friends. Sending you love today @frenchmontana

21. Kevin Hart I spy another “Get Hard” billboard…. #DopePic #GetHard #GetReady #ComedyAtItsBest #WillFerrellAndKevinHart #HittingTheaterMarch27

22. Sanaa Lathan #tuesdaycasualfit #nightoff #sneakerheels or #motorcycleboots ??? #LondonTown 🇬🇧#NowYouSeeMeTheSecondAct 💥💥💥

23. Lebron James Looking in the mirror tonight after a tough lost of my part like You’re your biggest challenge, competition, drive, obstacle, motivation, etc so it’s nothing u haven’t seen before! Back in the lab tomorrow to continue the drive to striving to be the Greatest I’ve ever seen! #StriveForGreatness

24. Gabrielle Union Before the UK launch party of Season 2 of #BeingMaryJane … I had to make a covert operation to First Choice Bakery in Brixton for my favorite jerk chicken patties … yessssssssss ♡♡♡ Following chocolateenoir, flourish_8, presidors and 68.8k