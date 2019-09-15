CLOSE
Toni Braxton , Toni Braxton thirst trap
HomeEntertainment News

Toni Braxton Posts Near-Topless Thirst Trap, And The Internet Goes Crazy [PHOTO]

Posted September 15, 2019

2011 Lindt Gold Bunny Celebrity Auction Kick-Off

Source: Jeffrey Ufberg / Getty

Toni Braxton has been one of the most glamorous R&B starlets of her era and at 51 years of age, she wants the world to know that she’s still holding steady in that department. After posting a sultry, near-topless thirst trap, old head R&B Twitter is ready to, ahem, “Let It Flow.”

Braxton, who turns 52 this fall, posted a sexy mirror selfie that wasn’t touched up with filters and other such trickery. Simply put, the photo shows off the hard work Braxton has been doing in the gym and what good, clean living brings as far as physical health is concerned.

“Embracing my WHOLE body…hysterectomy scars and all…@orangetheory making me feel 29 again! 👁 love me some me,” read the caption for the selfie. The comment section for the image was especially lit, which trickled over in some part on Twitter. While some cornballs felt a reason to mention Braxton’s age, others praise the singer for looking fantastic, which she truly does.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Toni Braxton Posts Near-Topless Thirst Trap, And The Internet Goes Crazy [PHOTO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close