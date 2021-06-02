How Can You Not Like Trae Young After Looking At These Photos [GALLERY]

Young Atlanta Hawks point guard and soon to be NBA superstar Trae Young is not only taking the league by storm, but he’s also winning the hearts of fans all over. Young’s flashy style of play and fearless attitude make him hard not to like as a player. To prove that we’ve complied some of the coolest photos we could find of the young superstar just to make you like him more! Check the photos here.

1. New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks – Game Three Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MAY 28: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 28, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

2. Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks – Game Five Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 02: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a three-point shot against Reggie Bullock #25 of the New York Knicks during Game Five of the Eastern Conference first round series at Madison Square Garden on June 02, 2021 in New York City.

3. Atlanta Hawks v Sacramento Kings Source:Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks goes in for a layup in front of Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on March 24, 2021 in Sacramento, California.

4. New Orleans Pelicans v Atlanta Hawks Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 06: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three pointer during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena on April 6, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

5. Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 30: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on from the bench after making a shot prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on April 30, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

6. Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 30: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on April 30, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

7. Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 16: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks attacks the basket against Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at State Farm Arena on May 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

8. Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks – Game One Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 23: Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young gestures during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on May 23, 2021 in New York City.

9. Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks – Game One Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 23: Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, center, drives to the basket during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on May 23, 2021 in New York City.

10. Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks – Game Two Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 26: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks passes the ball as Alec Burks #18 of the New York Knicks defends in the fourth quarter during game two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on May 26, 2021 in New York City.The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 101-92.

11. Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks – Game Two Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 26: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts to a call in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on May 26, 2021 in New York City.

12. New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks – Game Four Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 30: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks attacks the basket against Reggie Bullock #25 and Taj Gibson #67 of the New York Knicks in the first half during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

13. New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks – Game Four Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 30: Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 hugs Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks after their 113-96 win over the New York Knicks in game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

14. New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks – Game Four Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 30: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts prior to an interview after their 113-96 win over the New York Knicks in game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.