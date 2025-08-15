Listen Live
Entertainment

Hidden Gold: The Underrated Nipsey Hussle Songs That Define a Legacy

Published on August 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nipsey Hussle

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nipsey Hussle left an unforgettable mark on hip-hop—not just through his biggest hits, but in the deep cuts and overlooked tracks that showed his vision, vulnerability, and grit. While the world knows classics like “Hussle & Motivate,” there’s a wealth of hidden gems in his catalog, filled with raw storytelling and inspiration.

These 16 underrated songs reveal why Nipsey was so much more than a rapper. He was a voice for his community, a poet, and a motivator who pushed for real change. Each track is a window into his world—full of wisdom, honesty, and the belief that persistence pays off.

Related Stories

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering his music for the first time, this list is a chance to appreciate the artistry and message that made Nipsey Hussle a legend. The Marathon truly continues, one track at a time.

1. “Succa Proof” (ft. Konshens & J. Black)

2. “Go Long” (ft. ZRo & Slim Thug)

3. “Mr. Untouchable” (ft. Kokane)

4. “Basic Instinct” (ft. G Perico)

5. “Status Symbol 2” (ft. Buddy)

6. “Face The World”

7. “The Field” (ft. Bino Rideaux & Young Dolph)

8. “I Don’t Give a Fucc”

9. “Bigger Than Life” (ft. June Summers)

10. “Crenshaw & Slauson (True Story)”

11. “Stucc In The Grind” (ft. Bino Rideaux)

12. “Real Big” (ft. Marsha Ambrosius)

13. “Double Up” (ft. Belly & Dom Kennedy)

14. “Right Hand To God”

15. “Million While You Young” (ft. The-Dream)

16. “Keys 2 The City”

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close