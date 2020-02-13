Up, Up & Away! Sistas’ Rocking Capes Is The Fashion Trend We Need To See More Of

On Sunday night when I scrolled through my Twitter feed and saw our goddess Tracee Ellis Ross literally shut down the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in this glittery golden Zuhair Murad gown, it became crystal clear to me that 1.) Tracee needs to wear more gold, like always and 2.) Capes are a powerful fashion statement and I need to see more of it, especially on the sistas.
As we know, capes can represent an array of strength and superpowers, which Black ALREADY women possess. Thankfully, for us, this is a fashion trend that has been around for a minute and doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere.
So go up, up and away with your faves below who have embodied what it means to be shero on the red carpet:
What can we say about Tracee that hasn’t alreayd been said? Nothing, but she killed it in this Ralph & Russo white gown and we need her in capes…more often. Like all the time.
Pose writer, director and producer Janet Mock is an utter dream in this red-orange Reem Acra gown. More please!
The icon, the legend the muva of Black women in Hollywood Cicely Tyson may not be giving a cap to the floor, but this caplet overlay she’s wearing up top is all the superhero regalness she needs.
Not all capes need to be detached and flowing in order to have drama. Case in point, this cream sheath dress Solange wore has all the flair and structure.
The hilarious comedian honored her “fellow Eritreans” in this traditional dress and cape she wore on the 2018 Oscars red carpet.
Danielle Brooks and Cristian Siriano are like fashion BFFs and last summer she looks amazing this silver and white design that cradles her baby bump perfectly.
The Oscar nominee always looks amazing, but this Greta Constastine dress is the best of the best. Red is sis’ color!
Comedian Maya Rudolph will give you auntie but the sexy one. And at this year’s Oscars, she did exactly that in this rust Valentino that is draped for the GAWDS!
Our #MuvaOfTheYear was a sigh for sore eyes in this electric blue Prabal Gurung with eyeliner to match 10! 10! 10!
I remember sitting on my friend’s couch watching he Golden Globes in 2014 and literally gasping when Lupita hit the red carpet in this crimson Calvin Klein stunner. This is the dress that started it all for her.
Niecy Nash hasn’t met a dress that couldn’t compliment her seriously snatched waist and this rose sparkly Cristian Siriano gown and matching cape is IT!
12. Kelly Rowland, 2018 Baby2Baby GalaSource:Getty
I love Kelly in anything, but I really love it when she glams it up and this noire stunna is everything!
Oh, and did you peep the back! FLAWLESS.
‘Young & Hungry actress’ is perfect in plum, which is wonderfully complemented by her blonde hair. We see you sis!
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…Marsai is the flyest 15-year-old I know. Just look at this vintage polka dot number with a matching cape.
Taraji was HAWT at last year’s Emmys in this red and pink cascading Vera Wang gown. Fire!
17. Janelle Monae, 2015 CFDA Fashion AwardsSource:WENN
If I know anything about Janelle, it’s that this isn’t her first time to cape rodeo. But hands down this custom made Tadashi Shoji design is definitely my favorite.
Peep the back!
I adore Gabrielle in this lace Zuhair Murad gown, and the tiny cape and her pealrs are the perfect accessories.
At the 2018 Met Gala, Lena made a statement about LGBTQ equality and visibility in this stunning Carolina Herrera Pride Cape…and her message did not fall on deaf ears.