Who Has The Most Legendary ATL Anthem?! [Vote Now]

Atlanta has generated thousands on thousands of hits throughout the year. Artists like T.I., Jeezy, Outkast, Migos & many more have had the clubs in a headlock. We also can’t forget about Crime Mob Knock If You Buck now!! Check out the full bracket. We want to know what song is THE Atlanta theme song.
Vote Now!
Check out some of our favorite ATL anthems below!
RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’
RELATED: Pi Day: ATL’s Best Black-Owned Pizzeria, Ryan Cameron’s “Dough Boy Pizza”
RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Tickets On Sale NOW! [CLICK HERE]
1. Outkast – Player’s Ball
2. T.I. – What you know
3. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz – Get Low (feat. Ying Yang Twins)
4. Goodie Mob – Dirty South
5. Pastor Troy – No Mo Play In G.A.
6. Kris Kross – Jump
7. Ludacris – What’s Your Fantasy ft. Shawnna
8. Waka Flocka Flame – O Let’s Do It
9. Young Dro – Shoulder Lean (feat. T.I.)
10. Rich Gang ft. Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan – Lifestyle
11. UNK – WALK IT OUT VIDEO
12. Shop Boyz – Party Like A Rock Star
13. Future – March Madness
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy?! [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
What Happened To Brandon Quintin Adams?
-
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy's Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Report: Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Connected in Shooting