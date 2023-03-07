We Sure Do Love Our Interludes
We encountered a TikTok post that sparked a convo we didn’t think we needed! Almost every album has one, and almost all of us have a fav, so with that being said, what’s YOUR favorite interlude?
Scroll below to see what our favs are:
Whats An Interlude You KNOW Should’ve Been A Song? was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Jill Scott – Crown Royal
2. Carl Thomas – Hey Now
3. J.Cole – Mo Money
4. Trey Songz – Passion Interlude
5. Kanye West – My Way
6. SZA – Wavy
7. Earth, Wind & Fire – Beijo aka Brazillian Rhyme
8. Miguel – Girl With The Tattoo Enter.lewd
9. Drake – Cameras / Good Ones Go Interlude
10. Kanye West – All Of The Lights
11. J Dilla – Love Jones
12. Medley:Summer Love / Set the Mood
13. Beyoncé ft Kendrick Lamar – Nile
14. Janet Jackson – Topic
-
