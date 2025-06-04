Wrap Wars: Popeyes & McDonald’s Announce Chicken Wraps Are Coming, X Delivers Finger-Licking Good Commentary

Popeyes & McDonald's Spark Chicken Wrap Chaos On X
Popeyes and McDonald’s will be going to war over your taste buds this summer, and their weapon of choice will be chicken wraps. The two fast food chains have sparked a chicken wrap war after announcing they will feature similar items on their popular menus. Popeyes is no stranger to getting folks excited with their menu items; see the legendary chicken sandwich, which sparked a frenzy in hoods everywhere. The company is hoping to recapture that same magic with the introduction of its new chicken wraps, which come in three flavors: spicy, classic, and honey mustard. McDonald’s wasn’t going to let Popeye’s get all the glory and decided to drop its bombshell, announcing the return of its popular Snack Wraps, which were a staple on the dollar menu before becoming a limited item that occasionally makes appearances. The two announcements have sparked a hilarious frenzy on social media with folks adding their juiciest and most delicious commentary, even taking things to a conspiratorial route. Others are pointing out the historical significance of Popeyes introducing a new chicken product, as the last time this happened, the entire world was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems like time is a flat circle, and history is repeating itself. Other people on X, formerly Twitter, are commenting on the wrap war taking place before our eyes. “They having a wrap battle,” one user wrote on X. Lol, very clever. So, which chicken wrap will you choose? Will you be team Popeyes or team McDonald’s? There isn’t a wrong answer here, as both options are likely good. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
