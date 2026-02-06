Listen Live
Close

Jigi In The City W/Jigi Deniro

Hot Shows - JiGi In The City

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Jenea Graham, who also goes by the name of Jigi Deniro, is the definition of someone not allowing society to box her in as only an Artist. Jigi graduated from college at Tennessee State University (Majoring in Business Management). She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Currently, she is the founder of Pretty Pesos, LLC which is the umbrella to the brand that covers motivational speaking, acting, hosting and artist development. 

Now, you can catch Jigi live on air every Saturday & Sunday, 10 am-2 pm on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, HOT 107.9!

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close