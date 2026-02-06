Jigi In The City W/Jigi Deniro Saturday: 10:00am - 2:00pm

10:00am - 2:00pm Sunday: 10:00am - 2:00pm View Full Schedule Jigi In The City W/Jigi Deniro

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Jenea Graham, who also goes by the name of Jigi Deniro, is the definition of someone not allowing society to box her in as only an Artist. Jigi graduated from college at Tennessee State University (Majoring in Business Management). She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Currently, she is the founder of Pretty Pesos, LLC which is the umbrella to the brand that covers motivational speaking, acting, hosting and artist development.

Now, you can catch Jigi live on air every Saturday & Sunday, 10 am-2 pm on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, HOT 107.9!