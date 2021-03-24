Reach: Atlantic Records_New Heat for Your Playlist-YBN Nahmir Banners_March 2021
Platinum recording artist and member of the 2018 XXL Freshman class, YBN Nahmir unveils his debut album, VISIONLAND. The 20-track project is a work of art, diving deep into YBN Nahmir’s own world to gift fans with his most impressive body of work to date. VISIONLAND includes features from music heavyweights such as Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage, G Herbo, G-Eazy, Offset, E-40, Too $hort and more.

VISIONLAND reminds fans and the industry of the raw talent and lyricism that catapulted the Birmingham, Alabama rapstar to stardom. Within weeks of dropping “Rubbin Off the Paint” in 2017, he not only gained co-signs from artists such as Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller, but its video eclipsed 40 million views while racking up over 10 million streams on Spotify. These numbers earned it the #79 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the #33 spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart upon its chart debut. To date, “Rubbin Off The Paint” has garnered over 193 million views, 300 million audio streams and achieved platinum status from the RIAA. An impressive feat for recording the track on a Blue Snowball mic and using a sock as a pop filter. YBN Nahmir has been on an extraordinary creative run these past two years, highlighted by the breakthrough success of 2018’s RIAA gold certified YBN: THE MIXTAPE with over 1 billion streams to date. He teamed up with Tyga and City Girls to bring fans “Fuck It Up,” recruited G Eazy and Offset for “2 Seater” and has collaborated with a multitude of artists including 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Blueface, Hitmaka, Yo Gotti, and more.

