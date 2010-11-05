Maria More's Midday Motivation

Check me out every weekday at 10:35am for your Midday Motivation! “It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for something you are not.”~Andre Gide. Keep reading for more of today’s message

Guard your beliefs. There will be times in life when you are surrounded by people who try to influence you otherwise and if you listen to them, you may end up losing your identity. Protect what you believe in and always strive to be YOURSELF.

