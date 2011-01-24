Photo Of Monica & Shannon Brown On Wedding Day Released

News broke last week that Atlanta singer Monica and L.A. Laker star Shannon Brown have been married since November 2010.

The newlyweds finally have confirmed the ceremony and released this photo of them on that day. Monica looks gorgeous in a lovely white dress. She is photo’d with Shannon Brown and his and her minister.

Monica released this statement: “This is a very special time in my life. I am blessed to have married the man that God sent me, he’s loving, compassionate, strong and supportive of my children, family and career. I look forward to our lives together.”

