Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!

The Atlanta Workforce Development Agency is hosting a job fair this morning , March 22, 2011, from 8 am until 11 am. You’ve still got time to dress to impress, grab some resumes and meet company representatives at the AWDA office, located 818 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Positions available include: Physical Therapist, Physical Therapist Assistants, APD Police Officers, Certified Nursing Assistants, LPN Instructor for C N A School, Registered Nurse Managers and Insurance Sales Agents. Call 404- 546 – 3000 for information.

Also On Hot 107.9: