Chris Brown, Keri Hilson & Lloyd Announced As First Perfomers At Birthday Bash 16

Hot 107.9 has announced the first three performers for Birthday Bash 16, taking place June 18 at Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta!

For the first time ever, Chris Brown will be performing at Birthday Bash!!!

Joining Breezy on stage will be Decatur’s own Keri Hilson and Lloyd, who also hails from Decatur!

Also, be sure to join the exclusive Birthday Bash mobile club by texting the key word Birthdaybash to 85620. And be sure to keep it locked to Hot 107.9 as we’ll be announcing many more artists soon!

Check out highlights and photos of past Birthday Bash performances below!

Jay-Z makes Philips Arena go crazy!

Kyte.Embed.path=”http://media.kyte.tv&#8221;;Kyte.Embed.altpath=”http://www.kyte.tv&#8221;;window.kyteplayer=new Kyte.Player(“”,{appKey:”default”,width:616,height:400,p:”1767″,s:1293892,tbid:”167″});

Jeezy aka Mr. Birthday Bash lives up to his name and brings out Lil Wayne

Kyte.Embed.path=”http://media.kyte.tv&#8221;;Kyte.Embed.altpath=”http://www.kyte.tv&#8221;;window.kyteplayer=new Kyte.Player(“”,{appKey:”default”,width:616,height:400,p:”1767″,s:1293890,tbid:”165″});

