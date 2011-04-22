Chris Brown, Keri Hilson & Lloyd Announced As First Perfomers At Birthday Bash 16

Hot 107.9 has announced the first three performers for Birthday Bash 16, taking place June 18 at Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta!

For the first time ever, Chris Brown will be performing at Birthday Bash!!!

Joining Breezy on stage will be Decatur’s own Keri Hilson and Lloyd, who also hails from Decatur!

Check out highlights and photos of past Birthday Bash performances below!

Jay-Z makes Philips Arena go crazy!

Jeezy aka Mr. Birthday Bash lives up to his name and brings out Lil Wayne

