Affirmation For Today: I Deserve To Feel Good
An affirmation is a great way to start training your mind toward a positive way of thinking. Coupled with other positive thinking exercises, a positive affirmation will help you overcome any obstacle that is put in front of you. The object of these positive thinking exercises is to ensure that you train the most powerful muscle in your body: your brain.
Here is your affirmation for today which can help keep your day in alignment with your desire to deserve to feel good.
Write the affirmation down
and / or program an alert in your phone /computer to repeat throughout the day
for inspiration to your brain.
