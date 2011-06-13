BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #53: Beyonce Knowles Born

Where: (click below to visit venue on Foursquare)

Park Plaza Hospital

1313 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004

When: September 4, 1981

What: The future R&B and pop diva was born in Houston, Texas to an ex-Xerox executive turned talent manager father and a costume designer/hairstylist mother. Beyonce first rose to fame as lead singer of the R&B quartet Destiny’s Child.

