Toni Braxton Cites Battle With Lupus As Reason For Bankruptcy

Toni Braxton blames her illness as the major cause of her bankruptcy. You will see some of the affects of it on the new season of “Braxton Family Values”.

During a recent visit to Rob Shuter’s HDNet show “Naughty But Nice,” Braxton briefly discussed the many rumors revolving her financial woes and the toll her health problems have taken on her bank account. “Well, everyone always associates me with financial issues and that’s the case again. So everyone’s telling their story instead of me telling you what really happened. So I’m very candid,” explained Braxton. “I had health issues that led to my financial issues. And my issues weren’t necessarily me personally, financially. It was me, business.”

Braxton’s health problems began in 2007 when she had a benign lump removed from her breast. In 2008, she was hospitalized and diagnosed with microvascular angina. Toni revealed her battle with Lupus this past year on her reality television show so that she could bring awarenes to the disease.

Lupus affects 1.5 million people, attacks the immune system, causing pain, inflammation and tissue damage anywhere in the body. Over 90 percent of those affected are women, with African-Americans four times more likely to get Lupus than Caucasians. Lupus is America’s least known major disease, yet is more common than Cerebral Palsy, MS and Cystic Fibrosis combined and is the leading cause of stroke, heart and kidney disease among young women. The number of patients diagnosed with Lupus is increasing yearly, especially among children and young people.

Last October, Braxton filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and according to official documents, the singer owed as much as $50 million to various creditors including Wells Fargo Bank and The Four Seasons Hotel.

Fans who followed the Braxton sisters through season 1 of their hit WeTV reality show will be thrilled to learn the show’s next season premiere date was not only moved up from 2012, but six new episodes have been added to its lineup. The show, Braxton Family Values, was such a ratings success the parent channel increased the original episode installment from 13 to 19 and revealed the new premiere date as November 8th at 9 pm EST.

No word on how much involvement eldest sister/R&B diva Toni Braxton will have in the upcoming season, but rumor-has-it, it will be minimal.

