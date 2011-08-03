Waka Flocka Flame Busted For Weed AGAIN!

TMZ is reporting that trouble-prone rapper Waka Flocka Flame has been arrested yet again!

The ATL rapper was detained by police today in his hometown of Riverdale after cops say they found marijuana in his car.

According to TMZ, Waka was pulled over for a routine traffic violation, but when cops approached the rapper’s White Chevy Tahoe, they smelled marijuana.

Waka was reportedly asked to step out of the vehicle — and was placed in handcuffs. When cops searched the ride, officers say they found “a small amount of marijuana” on the floor.

Waka was cited for possession of less than 1 ounce of weed and failure to wear a seat belt. He was eventually released. TMZ reports that Waka was “very cooperative” during the incident.

As we previously reported, Waka was arrested for weed possession earlier this month in the place of his birth — Jamaica, Queens in New York.

Waka is no stranger to running afoul of the law. He pled guilty to possessing a sawed-off shotgun in 2006 and has racked up several arrests since then.

Waka Flocka Arrested, Released In NYC [PHOTO]

Gucci Calls Waka Flocka & DJ Drama From Jail! [EXCLUSIVE]

Charges Dropped Against Men Who Shot Up Waka Flocka’s Tour Bus

Waka Flocka’s Henry County Home Raided, Gucci Mane Cuffed By Cops [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Waka Flocka Released From Jail Near Macon