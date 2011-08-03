CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Waka Flocka Flame Busted For Weed AGAIN!

0 reads
Leave a comment

TMZ is reporting that trouble-prone rapper Waka Flocka Flame has been arrested yet again!

The ATL rapper was detained by police today in his hometown of Riverdale after cops say they found marijuana in his car.

According to TMZ, Waka was pulled over for a routine traffic violation, but when cops approached the rapper’s White Chevy Tahoe, they smelled marijuana.

Waka was reportedly asked to step out of the vehicle — and was placed in handcuffs. When cops searched the ride, officers say they found “a small amount of marijuana” on the floor.

Waka was cited for possession of less than 1 ounce of weed and failure to wear a seat belt. He was eventually released. TMZ reports that Waka was “very cooperative” during the incident.

As we previously reported, Waka was arrested for weed possession earlier this month in the place of his birth — Jamaica, Queens in New York.

Waka is no stranger to running afoul of the law. He pled guilty to possessing a sawed-off shotgun in 2006 and has racked up several arrests since then.

Waka Flocka Arrested, Released In NYC [PHOTO]

Gucci Calls Waka Flocka & DJ Drama From Jail! [EXCLUSIVE]

Charges Dropped Against Men Who Shot Up Waka Flocka’s Tour Bus

Waka Flocka’s Henry County Home Raided, Gucci Mane Cuffed By Cops [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Waka Flocka Released From Jail Near Macon

marijuana possession , Riverdale , Waka Flocka Arrested , Waka Flocka Flame , Waka Flocka Flame Busted For Weed AGAIN! , weed charge

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close