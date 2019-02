“Don’t smother each other, no one can grow in the shade” – Leo Buscaglia

Sometimes the best way to “help” someone is to give them space. Conversely, a good way to help yourself is to figure things out on your own. You can’t GROW through life expecting someone to tell you what to do all the time.

Don’t “depend” on someone else to bring you success. True growth comes by learning to stand on your own.

