CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Watermelon Ciroc? Diddy Addresses The Imposters

1 reads
Leave a comment

Watermelon Ciroc? What’s next?

I’ve heard of people bootlegging clothing, music, and DVDs. Now it appears that Diddy’s Ciroc brand is a target. No worries though, Diddy assures that “watermelon” is NOT a flavor in the line up. Check out what he had to say to his millions of twitter followers.

My boy Big Tigger just called me to tell me they’re bootlegging Ciroc-with a fake watermelon flavor! That’s some funny shit! Lol.

Attn Ciroc Boyz+Girlz! There are only 4 flavors of Ciroc-Peach,Coconut,Redberry+Original. Spread the word! Anything else is an imposter! :)

Ive heard of bootleg Chanel,bootleg Gucci-but this is a 1st! Ciroc-The 1stVodka to have an imposter :) Dont be fooled-Peach,Coconut,Redberry+Original are the ONLY Ciroc Flavors!

Spotted at Rhymes with Snitch

bootleg , Ciroc , diddy , flavor , Imposter , watermelon

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close