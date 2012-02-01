Watermelon Ciroc? Diddy Addresses The Imposters

Watermelon Ciroc? What’s next?

I’ve heard of people bootlegging clothing, music, and DVDs. Now it appears that Diddy’s Ciroc brand is a target. No worries though, Diddy assures that “watermelon” is NOT a flavor in the line up. Check out what he had to say to his millions of twitter followers.

My boy Big Tigger just called me to tell me they’re bootlegging Ciroc-with a fake watermelon flavor! That’s some funny shit! Lol.

Attn Ciroc Boyz+Girlz! There are only 4 flavors of Ciroc-Peach,Coconut,Redberry+Original. Spread the word! Anything else is an imposter! :)

Ive heard of bootleg Chanel,bootleg Gucci-but this is a 1st! Ciroc-The 1stVodka to have an imposter :) Dont be fooled-Peach,Coconut,Redberry+Original are the ONLY Ciroc Flavors!