The “Natural Hair Movement” is not just about “style,” it is also a campaign to educate women about the risks of prolonged use of harsh chemicals (including relaxers) on the hair. From scalp burns to hair loss, relaxers can cause some serious damage. Now, a recent study suggests that Relaxers may be linked to Uterine Fibroid Tumors. Check out the video…

