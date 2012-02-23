DMX: “Jay-Z Is Jealous And I’m Not Feelin’ Drake Or Rick Ross”

In a recent interview, DMX suggests that Jay-Z is jealous of his talent and that he doesn’t like “anything about Drake.” He also expresses his opinion Rick Ross and reveals why a Ja Rule collabo never happened. Check out what he had to say…

During his interview with TBC, it became apparent that DMX is actually pretty funny. He’s surprisingly quick witted and had a joke for everything.

But when the subject of beefs came up, he became extra serious. He said he thinks Def Jam stopped focusing on him as an artist AFTER Jay-Z took the reigns. He pretty much said Jay was jealous of his talent and wanted to take out the competition.

He said the album with Ja-Rule never happended because of their egos.

And he jokingly said he doesn’t like Rick Ross lyrically….and added that he talks about food entirely too much.

He then dissed Drake saying, “I don’t like anything about Drake. I don’t like his voice. I don’t like anything he talks about. I don’t like his face…..”