CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

DMX: “Jay-Z Is Jealous And I’m Not Feelin’ Drake Or Rick Ross”

1 reads
Leave a comment

In a recent interview, DMX suggests that Jay-Z is jealous of his talent and that he doesn’t like “anything about Drake.” He also expresses his opinion Rick Ross and reveals why a Ja Rule collabo never happened.  Check out what he had to say…

During his interview with TBC, it became apparent that DMX is actually pretty funny. He’s surprisingly quick witted and had a joke for everything.

But when the subject of beefs came up, he became extra serious. He said he thinks Def Jam stopped focusing on him as an artist AFTER Jay-Z took the reigns. He pretty much said Jay was jealous of his talent and wanted to take out the competition.

He said the album with Ja-Rule never happended because of their egos.

And he jokingly said he doesn’t like Rick Ross lyrically….and added that he talks about food entirely too much.

He then dissed Drake saying, “I don’t like anything about Drake. I don’t like his voice. I don’t like anything he talks about. I don’t like his face…..”

SOURCE

DMX , Drake , Interview , Rick Ross , The Breakfast Club

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close