Suspect In Viral Video Attack Turns Self In To Pennsylvania Police

A teenager wanted by the FBI on adult charges in Atlanta is in custody after turning himself in to Erie, Pennsylvania police on Wednesday night.

Dareal Demare Williams, 17, turned himself in at 10:30 a.m., according to GoErie.com. He was turned over to the FBI.

The FBI said he was believed to be staying with friends and relatives in the Erie area.

FBI agents have identified the third Atlanta gang member who they say was videotaped beating a 20-year-old gay man in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community earlier this month. The videotaped attack was posted online and went viral.

The AJC reports that Dareal Damare Williams is wanted for his part in the Feb. 4 robbery and attack on Brandon White. FBI agents in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania said they believe that Williams, 17, is hiding out in the Erie, Pennsylvania area and have issued an alert in western Pennsylvania.

Mayor Kasim Reed raised an Atlanta Crime Stoppers reward several times. The reward is currently $25,000.

Police said the responding tips led to the arrest of Christopher Cain, 19, a week after the incident. On Feb. 17, 19-year-old Dorian Moragne turned himself in to police.

All three teens are said to be members of a neighborhood gang called 1029 Jack City or Pittsburgh Jack City. The 1029 represents the address of the gang’s hangout, 1029 McDaniels Street.

Anyone with information of Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

Anonymous calls are accepted, and anyone offering information leading to Williams’ arrest and conviction is eligible for the reward money.

