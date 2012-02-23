CLOSE
CM Punk Explains Chris Brown Wrestling Challenge: “He Hasn’t Changed”

WWE wrestler CM Punk is going in on Chris Brown again after he issued a wrestling challenge to Breezy.

The WWE champion sparked the feud by saying he’d like to see Chris Brown fight someone who could defend themselves. CM Punk thinks Chris Brown’s immature actions like destroying his green room at Good Morning America proves he hasn’t learned anything since he viciously assaulted his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

CM Punk was on New York City’s Hot 97 where he explained further why he challenged Chris Brown to a wrestling match:

