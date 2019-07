WTF … I am highly upset that Target was selling a greeting card dissing the late great Whitney Houston. According to TMZ.com, the Target greeting card was making light of Whitney’s battle with drugs with the card that said, “Next time you think of dating a bad boy, consider Whitney Houston.”

Target is saying that the card was being sold before Whitney’s untimely death and now that it has been brought to their attention they are pulling them from applicable stores.

