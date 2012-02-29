CLOSE
Beyond Black History Month | How Are You Helping Your Community?

Traditionally, we’ve looked at Black History Month as a time to “observe” those who paved the way for the opportunities we enjoy today. However, Black History Month is much more than that. Its a time for us to be ACTIVE in our communities and make every effort to teach and uplift our youth. Coca-Cola is encouraging us to do just that by “Paying It Forward.”

Check out my interview with Coca-Cola Assistant VP of African American Marketing, Kimberly Paige, on how you can get involved.

For more details go to:  http://www.mycokerewards.com/payitforward

