Rihanna Subtweeting Chris Brown Again?

Rihanna and Chris Brown are both seemingly trying to start some controversy. Days after Brown’s recent scandal involving a fan’s claims that he stole her iPhone, there are reports that Rihanna has let Chris know that she has his back through the drama. Is she talking about him in her tweets?

If Chris is formally charged (which was rumored to have been happening yesterday), he could be in violation of his probation. Rihanna tweeted some lyrics over the weekend that many think were references to Brown … intended for him to see.

“And I know, and I know, and I know….everything u like, everything I love,” she tweeted. And later added, “He wants that old thing back! Uh uh uh, he want those heroin tracks! He likes me, he fiends for me nightly.”

Also On Hot 107.9: