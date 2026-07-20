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Angel Reese Accepts Apology From Toronto Coach

Angel Reese Accepts Apology From Toronto Coach After Derogatory Comment

Published on July 20, 2026
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A woman in a red Atlanta jersey shouting with an intense expression on her face.
Source: Instagram / Angel Reese/ Instagram

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese is ready to move on after accepting an apology from Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello for a derogatory comment.

As reported by the Associated Press, Brondello was overheard calling Reese a “protected species” during the Dream’s 111-92 win over the Tempo last Friday (July 17). The comment resulted in a one-game suspension from the WNBA.

Explaining the Language Gap

In Australia, where Brondello is from, the phrase “protected species” is a common term in Australian sports to express frustration for a lack of calls against a player.

However, in the United States, the phrase is seen as derogatory towards Black people. Someone could interpret the phrase to suggest that someone isn’t human.

The Apology & Reese’s Response

Brondello commented after Toronto player Nyara Sabally went down with an injury and was called for a foul following a collision with Reese. She would later post a lengthy apology to Reese on social media. Reese initially responded, “ARE WE SURPRISED?!” followed by a clown emoji.

Speaking to the AP before the Dream’s matchup against Chicago on Sunday, Reese accepted Brondello’s apology. “First, I appreciate Sandy’s apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I’ve had for the last 48 hours,” she said. “It has been very overwhelming with a lot of love and also other things. But I am grateful that the league did take action.”

Reese continued, “There is no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone – from fans to coaches to players. And I’m just grateful that we are able to move on from the situation and just play winning basketball. The WNBA is supposed to be positive and we are going in a great light right now, so I just want to continue that and move forward.”

It is not yet known if additional punishment or fines will be issued against the Tempo organization beyond the one-game suspension.

Related Tags

Angel Reese Atlanta Dream Sandy Brondello Toronto Tempo

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