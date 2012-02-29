Hot 107.9’s Bullying Is Not Hot Tour Featured On Good Day Atlanta

Hot 107.9’s Bullying Is Not Hot tour was recently featured on Good Day Atlanta!

While bullying is not new, it’s a disturbing trend that seems to have gotten much worse over the past few years. After the beating death of 18-year-old Bobby Tillman of Douglasville, community leaders decided to take action. Hot 107.9 felt it was important to join in the anti-bullying movement and launched our Bullying Is Not Hot tour, where we travel to different schools each week.

“This is not it, life is so much bigger.” That’s the message Brandi Harvey is trying to send to some Brown Middle School students.

Harvey is an anti-bullying advocate who also happens to be the daughter of comedian, author and radio personality Steve Harvey, who can be heard on our sister station Majic 107.5 / 97.5.

“Bullying is an issue but the greater issue is the issues that we bring from our home life, our family life, our community. Why we make the choices that we make. Issues that are impacting our community,” said anti-bullying advocate Brandi Harvey.

“We want them to understand that they’re actions have consequences and sometimes, you may not wake up from a fight. You may take someone else’s life. You may do something that causes you to be in a situation where you don’t come home,” said Hot 107.9’s Rashidah Jenkins.

Watch Good Day Atlanta’s report below:

Campaign Lets Students Know Bullying is Not Hot: MyFoxATLANTA.com

SOURCE: Fox 5 Atlanta

