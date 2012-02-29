jennifer hudson , Ne-Yo , Rick Ross , Think Like A Man

The full video for Jennifer Hudson’s “Think Like A Man” will be released tomorrow, but we’ve got a sneak peek!

Check out the video teaser with Jennifer Hudson, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross and Kevin Hart. The single is from Steve Harvey’s upcoming movie of the same title.

