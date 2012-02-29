CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

Jennifer Hudson, Ne-Yo & Rick Ross “Think Like A Man”

4 reads
Leave a comment

The full video for Jennifer Hudson’s “Think Like A Man” will be released tomorrow, but we’ve got a sneak peek!

Check out the video teaser with Jennifer Hudson, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross and Kevin Hart. The single is from Steve Harvey’s upcoming movie of the same title.

RELATED:

Hot 107.9′s Jazzy McBee Wins Role In Steve Harvey’s “Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man” [EXCLUSIVE]

Must Hear: John Legend’s “Tonight” From “Think Like A Man” Soundtrack [NEW MUSIC]

Steve Harvey’s “Think Like A Man” [MOVIE TRAILER]

Jennifer Hudson Sings Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” At Grammys [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hudson Drops Video Diary Of Promo Travels [VIDEO]

jennifer hudson , Ne-Yo , Rick Ross , Think Like A Man

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close