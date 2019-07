To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself. ~Thich Nhat Hanh

Self-love is the key to happiness. You should never let what people “think” distract you from what you “know.” If you really think about it, people with negative opinions don’t deserve a place in your life anyway. Instead of people pleasing, stay true to yourself. You’ll be much happier that way!

