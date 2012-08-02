CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

Gabrielle Douglas Makes Olympics History In Gymnastics All-Around Finals

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gabrielle Douglas has made history, becoming the first black woman to win the all-around gold medal for women’s gymnastics at the 2012 Summer Olympics!

Nicknamed the Flying Squirrel, the 16-year-old Virginia Beach native earned her second Olympic gold medal and became the first African-American Olympics all-around gold medalist by beating the competition with her high-flying aerial tricks on the uneven bars, incredible performance on the balance beam and an equally impressive floor exercise routine.

Congrats Gabby!

RELATED:

Lil Wayne Talks “Dedication 4″ With DJ Drama, B.G., Shouts Out Nicki Minaj’s Ass & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Olympic Swimmer Banned From Wearing Custom Made Grill

Idris Elba Gets Into The Olympic Spirit

2012 Olympic Games , all-around finals , Flying Squirrel , Gabby Douglas , Gabby Douglas gold medal , Gabrielle Douglas , gold medal , gymnastics , London , Olympics

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close