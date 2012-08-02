Gabrielle Douglas Makes Olympics History In Gymnastics All-Around Finals

Gabrielle Douglas has made history, becoming the first black woman to win the all-around gold medal for women’s gymnastics at the 2012 Summer Olympics!

Nicknamed the Flying Squirrel, the 16-year-old Virginia Beach native earned her second Olympic gold medal and became the first African-American Olympics all-around gold medalist by beating the competition with her high-flying aerial tricks on the uneven bars, incredible performance on the balance beam and an equally impressive floor exercise routine.

Congrats Gabby!

