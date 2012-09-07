CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

2012 VMA Winners

0 reads
Leave a comment

The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards are over and done with and if you missed the show featuring Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Alicia Keys in favor of watching Dick Durbin, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama spit their game, talk that [stuff], here’s a list of the winners. You didn’t miss much. Trust me.

In any event, round of applause for Rihanna as she rightfully won the biggest award of the night.

Video of the Year:  Rihanna (featuring Calvin Harris) – “We Found Love”

Best Male Video: Chris Brown — “Turn Up the Music”

Best Female Video: Nicki Minaj — “Starships”

Best New Artist: One Direction — “What Makes You Beautiful”

Best Pop Video:  One Direction — “What Makes You Beautiful”

Best Rock Video:  Coldplay — “Paradise”

Best Hip-Hop Video: Drake (featuring Lil Wayne) — “HYFR”

Best Electronic Dance Music Video: Calvin Harris — “Feel So Close”

Best Video with a Message: Demi Lovato — “Skyscraper”

Most Share-Worthy Video: – One Direction — “What Makes You Beautiful”

2012 VMA Winners was originally published on theurbandaily.com

chris brown , Drake , lil wayne , MTV VMAs , Nicki Minaj , Rihanna

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close