2012 VMA Winners

The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards are over and done with and if you missed the show featuring Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Alicia Keys in favor of watching Dick Durbin, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama spit their game, talk that [stuff], here’s a list of the winners. You didn’t miss much. Trust me.

In any event, round of applause for Rihanna as she rightfully won the biggest award of the night.

Video of the Year: Rihanna (featuring Calvin Harris) – “We Found Love”

Best Male Video: Chris Brown — “Turn Up the Music”

Best Female Video: Nicki Minaj — “Starships”

Best New Artist: One Direction — “What Makes You Beautiful”

Best Pop Video: One Direction — “What Makes You Beautiful”

Best Rock Video: Coldplay — “Paradise”

Best Hip-Hop Video: Drake (featuring Lil Wayne) — “HYFR”

Best Electronic Dance Music Video: Calvin Harris — “Feel So Close”

Best Video with a Message: Demi Lovato — “Skyscraper”

Most Share-Worthy Video: – One Direction — “What Makes You Beautiful”

