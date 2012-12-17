T.I. Speaks with DJ Drama & Responds to Alley Boy Diss [EXCLUSIVE]

With his new album Trouble Man: Heavy is the Head dropping tomorrow, ATL’s own T.I. stopped by Hot 107.9 and spoke to DJ Drama about the heavily-anticipated project.

Drama wasted no time in asking Tip about the song “Addresses” (listen below) and whether or not it’s directed to any rapper in particular. It’s no secret Atlanta rappers Alley Boy and Trouble have thrown several shots at the King, so it’s not that hard to figure out Tip is dissing Alley Boy in this song.

As recently as December 15, Alley Boy posted video links on his Twitter page that show T.I. in a PSA for Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and another link of T.I. testifying in a Hamilton County courtroom. Alley Boy seems to be implying that T.I. is a snitch, but it’s important to note that T.I. was testifying at the Cincinnati murder trial of the men who killed his friend Philant Johnson.

Alley Boy’s tweets (WARNING: EXPLICIT):

Y’ALL NIGGAZ LOOK FOR UR SELF….IF DIS PUSSY DA KING IM OBAMA!! WITNESS! youtube.com/watch?v=WJBZXp… — Alley Boy (@alleyboydte) December 16, 2012

SO DIS WHAT Y’ALL KING OF DA SOUTH IS BOUT? FUCK OUT OF HERE…. youtube.com/watch?v=Oeh3iv… — Alley Boy (@alleyboydte) December 16, 2012

T.I. interview with DJ Drama

T.I. – “Addresses”

Trouble – “No Worries” (T.I. and Young Jeezy diss) WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

RELATED:

T.I. at NYC Listening Session: “Trouble Has Been Ever-present in My Life”

T.I. & Cee-Lo Say “Hello” to the Haters [NEW MUSIC]

T.I. Returns to the Trap in “Trap Back Jumpin’” [SHORT FILM]

T.I. Admits Andre 3000 Got The Best Of Him On “Sorry” [EXCLUSIVE]

T.I. Releases Artwork & Tracklist For ‘Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head’