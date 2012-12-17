CLOSE
T.I. Speaks with DJ Drama & Responds to Alley Boy Diss [EXCLUSIVE]

With his new album Trouble Man: Heavy is the Head dropping tomorrow, ATL’s own T.I. stopped by Hot 107.9 and spoke to DJ Drama about the heavily-anticipated project.

Drama wasted no time in asking Tip about the song “Addresses” (listen below) and whether or not it’s directed to any rapper in particular. It’s no secret Atlanta rappers Alley Boy and Trouble have thrown several shots at the King, so it’s not that hard to figure out Tip is dissing Alley Boy in this song.

As recently as December 15, Alley Boy posted video links on his Twitter page that show T.I. in a PSA for Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and another link of T.I. testifying in a Hamilton County courtroom. Alley Boy seems to be implying that T.I. is a snitch, but it’s important to note that T.I. was testifying at the Cincinnati murder trial of the men who killed his friend Philant Johnson.

Alley Boy’s tweets (WARNING: EXPLICIT):

T.I. interview with DJ Drama

T.I. – “Addresses”

Trouble – “No Worries” (T.I. and Young Jeezy diss) WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

