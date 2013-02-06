The Game Gets Tattoo Of Dr. Dre’s Face [PHOTOS]

Compton rapper Game has an affinity for marking his body with random tattoos. In the latest round of Game’s tattoos, the “My Life” rhymer got Dr. Dre’s face tattooed on his torso.

Let’s clarify that Game got the cover of the landmark album “The Chronic” inked on his torso. However, that’s still a photo of Dr. Dre. Game went to reality star/tattoo artist Kat Von D for the homage to his mentor. While he was there, Game also got a tattoo on his back. The final product known as the back tatt wasn’t shown, but it does look like it hurt.

Besides allowing Kat Von d to tattoo him on the same day, Game went and saw his other favorite tattoo specialist Peter Koskela for a portrait of his debut “The Documentary” album cover. “3rd tattoo of the day….. This one by the homie @petertattooist might be my favorite thus far….. #TheDocumentary album with my oldest son @harlemcarontaylor on the cover… #CLASSIC !!!!!!!” Game posted on Twitter.

What do you think of Game’s new ink?

