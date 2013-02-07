Rihanna Sits Behind Chris Brown in Court for Probation Hearing [VIDEO]

Chris Brown in court for a probation progress report hearing on February 6, 2013 in Los Angeles. Prosecutors have alleged that he has failed to meet the terms of his probation. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Chris Brown walked into an L.A. courtroom yesterday (February 6) for his probation progress report hearing, and he brought along on-again, off-again girlfriend Rihanna, who he was convicted of assaulting in 2009.

With Rihanna blowing Breezy a kiss, a judge asked for more information and scheduled another progress hearing for April 5.

As we previously reported, Brown is in danger of having his probation revoked after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office issued a scathing 19-page report alleging that Brown did not complete his 180 days of community service. Brown was ordered to complete the community service after pleading guilty to assaulting Rihanna.

Rihanna arrived in court with Chris Brown, the singer’s mother and two other women. Chris and Rihanna left together as well.

During the hearing, Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, said he did not like the way the D.A. handled the matter and said he would be filing a motion opposing the prosecution’s attempt to modify Brown’s fulfillment of his community service hours. Prosecutors believe Brown’s community service hours in his native Virginia are fraudulent and want him to start the 180 hours over in Los Angeles County, where he now resides.

Read more here.

RELATED:

Chris Brown Breaks Silence About Latest Legal Troubles: “Enough is Enough!”

Chris Brown Accused of Faking Community Service [VIDEO]

Tony Parker References Chris Brown’s Violent Behavior in Lawsuit Against Nightclub

Chris Brown Quits Social Media AGAIN!: “I’m Detaching Myself From That World”

Rihanna Naked on Her Balcony in Barbados! [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Gets High as a Kite in Amsterdam! [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Fails Drug Test, Rihanna Offers Support

Chris Brown Shut Down By Lawyer In Court: “I Don’t Dance, You Don’t Talk” [VIDEO]