Drake Wins Grammy For Best Rap Album & Drops ‘Started From The Bottom’ Video

It’s a good day for rapper Drake, who won a Grammy Award for “Best Rap Album” for his sophomore project “Take Care!” To celebrate the moment, he released the visuals to his leading single “Started From The Bottom,” off his upcoming album “Nothing Was The Same.”

Drizzy took us back to the days when he was just an employee at Walgreens, goofing around with his co-workers in the aisles and flirting with girls. With Toronto as the backdrop for his humble story, Drake proves why he’s such a likeable guy!

