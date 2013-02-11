Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Jay-Z & Others Win Grammy Awards [FULL LIST]

Beyonce, her hubby Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, Drake and Adele were among the winners last night at the 55th annual Grammy Awards.
Check out the winners:
Best Rap Album – Take Care, Drake
Best Pop Solo Performance – Set Fire to the Rain (Live), Adele
Best Country Solo Performance – Blown Away, Carrie Underwood
Best Traditional R&B Performance –Love On Top, Beyonce
Song of the Year – We Are Young, Fun. featuring Janelle Monae
Best Urban Contemporary Album – channel ORANGE, Frank Ocean
Best Pop Vocal Album – Stronger, Kelly Clarkson
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration – No Church in the Wild, Jay-Z and Kanye West featuring Frank Ocean and The Dream
Best Country Album – Uncaged, Zac Brown Band
Best New Artist – Fun.
Record of the Year – Somebody That I Used to Know, Gotye featuring Kimbra
Album of the Year – Babel, Mumford & Sons
For a complete list of this year’s Grammy winners click here.
RELATED:
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards: The Absolute Best (& Worst) Dressed [PHOTOS]
2013 Grammy Award Performances: Rihanna, Jay-Z, Miguel & More! [VIDEO]
Chris Brown & Rihanna Attend 2013 Grammy Awards Together [PHOTOS]
Drake Wins Grammy For Best Rap Album & Drops ‘Started From The Bottom’ Video
6 Defunct Grammy Categories: Pour Out A Little Liquor