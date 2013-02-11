CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Jay-Z & Others Win Grammy Awards [FULL LIST]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ellen DeGeneres and Beyonce speak during the 55th Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)

Beyonce, her hubby Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, Drake and Adele were among the winners last night at the 55th annual Grammy Awards.

Check out the winners:

Best Rap Album – Take Care, Drake

Best Pop Solo Performance – Set Fire to the Rain (Live)Adele

Best Country Solo Performance – Blown AwayCarrie Underwood

Best Traditional R&B Performance –Love On Top, Beyonce

Song of the Year – We Are YoungFun. featuring Janelle Monae

Best Urban Contemporary Album – channel ORANGEFrank Ocean

Best Pop Vocal Album – StrongerKelly Clarkson

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration – No Church in the WildJay-Z and Kanye West featuring Frank Ocean and The Dream

Best Country Album – UncagedZac Brown Band

Best New Artist – Fun.

Record of the Year – Somebody That I Used to KnowGotye featuring Kimbra

Album of the Year – BabelMumford & Sons

For a complete list of this year’s Grammy winners click here.

RELATED:

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards: The Absolute Best (& Worst) Dressed [PHOTOS]

2013 Grammy Award Performances: Rihanna, Jay-Z, Miguel & More! [VIDEO]

Chris Brown & Rihanna Attend 2013 Grammy Awards Together [PHOTOS]

Drake Wins Grammy For Best Rap Album & Drops ‘Started From The Bottom’ Video

6 Defunct Grammy Categories: Pour Out A Little Liquor

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards: The Absolute Best (& Worst) Dressed
0 photos
Chris Brown & Rihanna Sit Together at Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]
0 photos
Adele , Beyonce , Drake , Frank Ocean , Grammy Award winners , grammy awards , Grammys , Jay-z

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close