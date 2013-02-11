Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Jay-Z & Others Win Grammy Awards [FULL LIST]

Ellen DeGeneres and Beyonce speak during the 55th Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)

Beyonce, her hubby Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, Drake and Adele were among the winners last night at the 55th annual Grammy Awards.

Check out the winners:

Best Rap Album – Take Care, Drake

Best Pop Solo Performance – Set Fire to the Rain (Live), Adele

Best Country Solo Performance – Blown Away, Carrie Underwood

Best Traditional R&B Performance –Love On Top, Beyonce

Song of the Year – We Are Young, Fun. featuring Janelle Monae

Best Urban Contemporary Album – channel ORANGE, Frank Ocean

Best Pop Vocal Album – Stronger, Kelly Clarkson

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration – No Church in the Wild, Jay-Z and Kanye West featuring Frank Ocean and The Dream

Best Country Album – Uncaged, Zac Brown Band

Best New Artist – Fun.

Record of the Year – Somebody That I Used to Know, Gotye featuring Kimbra

Album of the Year – Babel, Mumford & Sons

For a complete list of this year’s Grammy winners click here.

