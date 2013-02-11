CLOSE
Lil Wayne Claims Police Threw Him Out of Lakers / Heat Game

Lil Wayne and basketball just don’t mix. The rapper was in Miami, attending the Miami Heat/ L.A. Lakers game and claims he was kicked out because he rooted for the Lakers. Weezy took to Twitter to air his grievances:

A rep for the NBA reached out to TMZ with this statement:

“In response to your inquiry, please note that Lil Wayne was not ejected from the building. He chose to leave.”

This isn’t Wayne’s first clash with the NBA; last year he says he was banned from an Oklahoma City Thunder game.

